Peu à peu, Bill Gates se retire complètement du fonctionnement de l’entreprise qu’il a créée et qui a fait sa fortune. Cela fait déjà 12 ans qu’il n’occupe plus aucune fonction opérationnelle au sein de l’entreprise, ayant laissé son siège de CEO à Steve Ballmer (depuis remplacé par Satya Nadella) en juin 2008. En février 2014, il avait même abandonné son siège de « Chairman of the Board » (président du conseil d’administration) tout en restant cependant présent au conseil d’administration.

On a appris vendredi dernier qu’une nouvelle page se tournait. Bill Gates quitte le conseil d’administration de Microsoft pour se consacrer intégralement à sa fondation et à la philanthropie.

Il conservera cependant officiellement un titre de conseiller technique auprès de Satya Nadella.

Le comité de direction de Microsoft comporte désormais 12 membres :

John W. Thompson , Microsoft independent chairman of the board

, Microsoft independent chairman of the board Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners

Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo

Teri L. List-Stoll, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc.

Satya Nadella , chief executive officer of Microsoft

, chief executive officer of Microsoft Sandra E. Peterson, operating partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Penny Pritzker, founder and chairman, PSP Partners

Charles W. Scharf, chief executive officer and president of Wells Fargo & Co.

Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International Inc.

John W. Stanton, chairman of Trilogy Equity Partners

Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Padmasree Warrior, founder, CEO and president, Fable Group Inc.

Pour rappel, Steve Ballmer (CEO de Microsoft de janvier 2000 à février 2014) a quitté le conseil d’administration en août 2014, quelques mois seulement après avoir cédé les rênes de l’entreprise à Satya Nadella.