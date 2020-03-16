Peu à peu, Bill Gates se retire complètement du fonctionnement de l’entreprise qu’il a créée et qui a fait sa fortune. Cela fait déjà 12 ans qu’il n’occupe plus aucune fonction opérationnelle au sein de l’entreprise, ayant laissé son siège de CEO à Steve Ballmer (depuis remplacé par Satya Nadella) en juin 2008. En février 2014, il avait même abandonné son siège de « Chairman of the Board » (président du conseil d’administration) tout en restant cependant présent au conseil d’administration.
On a appris vendredi dernier qu’une nouvelle page se tournait. Bill Gates quitte le conseil d’administration de Microsoft pour se consacrer intégralement à sa fondation et à la philanthropie.
Il conservera cependant officiellement un titre de conseiller technique auprès de Satya Nadella.
Le comité de direction de Microsoft comporte désormais 12 membres :
- John W. Thompson, Microsoft independent chairman of the board
- Reid Hoffman, partner at Greylock Partners
- Hugh Johnston, vice chairman and chief financial officer of PepsiCo
- Teri L. List-Stoll, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gap, Inc.
- Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft
- Sandra E. Peterson, operating partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
- Penny Pritzker, founder and chairman, PSP Partners
- Charles W. Scharf, chief executive officer and president of Wells Fargo & Co.
- Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International Inc.
- John W. Stanton, chairman of Trilogy Equity Partners
- Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
- Padmasree Warrior, founder, CEO and president, Fable Group Inc.
Pour rappel, Steve Ballmer (CEO de Microsoft de janvier 2000 à février 2014) a quitté le conseil d’administration en août 2014, quelques mois seulement après avoir cédé les rênes de l’entreprise à Satya Nadella.